WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/28 - The Bloodline Hosts An Acknowledgement Ceremony, Money In The Bank Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 28, 2024, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Andrade, and Jey Uso have all secured their spots in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match while Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and IYO SKY have earned their spots in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank on July 6. Tonight, three more entrants will join the field as United States Champion Logan Paul squares off with Santos Escobar and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier while Jade Cargill collides with Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae, and Naomi takes on Indi Hartwell and Blair Davenport in a pair of Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifiers.

Jacob Fatu shocked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and the WWE Universe last Friday on "SmackDown" when he blindsided the three men alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to become the newest member of The Bloodline after Rhodes has defeated Sikoa via disqualification in the main event. Following such, The Bloodline will be hosting an acknowledgement ceremony as tensions between the rise of the group and Paul Heyman continue to be on the rise.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, former Bloodline member Jey Uso, WWE Women's Champion Bayley, and the aforementioned Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping what happened during and prior to Jacob Fatu's WWE debut last week.

