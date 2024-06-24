Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE's Plans For SummerSlam, Main Event

This year's WWE SummerSlam is just over a month away, set for Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3. While WWE Money in the Bank will take place before then, the card for SummerSlam is already beginning to take shape. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that the Cody Rhodes' challenge against Solo Sikoa on "WWE SmackDown" was intended with SummerSlam in mind.

"It is the plan [for them] to main event at SummerSlam," Meltzer said. "[Sikoa is] the focal point. He's the top heel in the company right now."

"SmackDown" also included appearances from both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with McIntyre viciously attacking Punk after his involvement in the segment with Rhodes and The Bloodline. Despite getting physical with McIntyre on Friday, it seems Punk isn't cleared for full action just yet, and it's not even known for sure if Punk will be ready in time for August's show.

"[WWE is] hoping for SummerSlam," Meltzer continued. "It was not a sure thing, but that's the big show. That's where they want it."

Punk suffered a torn triceps during his WWE in-ring return at this year's Royal Rumble, though he made it to the end of the match before being eliminated by Rhodes. Since then, and despite being unable to wrestle, Punk has been involved in storylines with both McIntyre and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During WWE Clash at the Castle last weekend in Scotland, Punk appeared as a replacement referee during McIntyre's match against Damien Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Unsurprisingly, Punk interfered and cost McIntyre the match, infuriating the Scotsman. Prior to Friday's attack, McIntyre quit "WWE Raw," possibly indicating he'll continue his appearances on the blue brand going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.