Drew McIntyre On WWE Raw Following Clash At The Castle: 'Screw This Company. I Quit.'

At WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, Drew McIntyre was moments away from becoming World Heavyweight Champion when the referee's count suddenly stopped. He looked up to see CM Punk' grinning face wearing the zebra stripes, holding up two fingers and taunting him. Just like he did at WrestleMania, Punk caused Damian Priest to beat McIntyre for the title, and for 48 hours, the world waited for McIntyre to respond.

Advertisement

On "WWE Raw," McIntyre came to the ring, only to be greeted by chants for "The Voice of the Voiceless." After shaking his head for a few moment, he finally spoke.

"CM Punk," he said, before finding himself unable to continue. "I can't do this anymore. Screw this company, I quit."

McIntyre then dropped the mic and stormed up the ramp. General Manager Adam Pearce tried to talk to him out of his decision, but McIntyre said he was serious. During the commercial break, the cameras followed "The Scottish Warrior" to the back, where Paul "Triple H" Levesque could be seen. Levesque pushed the camera away, and McIntyre again said he's serious about quitting. He also told Levesque that he heard what he said at the post-Clash press conference, referring to the complimentary way the COO spoke about Punk. McIntyre left and Pearce followed him. McIntyre later disabled his social media accounts. McIntyre signed a new three-year deal with WWE back in April.

Advertisement