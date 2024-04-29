Reported Length Of Drew McIntyre's New WWE Contract

After months of speculation regarding his future, things became much clearer for Drew McIntyre this past weekend, after The Rock announced that McIntyre signing a multi-year extension to remain with WWE. Now days later, more details have emerged regarding how many more years McIntyre signed on for.

On Sunday's "Daily Update" post, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that McIntyre's new deal was a three-year extension, keeping him with WWE until April 2027, barring any time McIntyre may miss due to injury. The three-year deal was viewed as wise on McIntyre's part by both Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," as well as a break from WWE's norm, as the promotion has been looking to lock talents up for five years. While the financial aspects of the deal haven't been disclosed, Meltzer believes the deal should make McIntyre among the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE right now.

McIntyre's extension comes at a time when the WWE star is arguably hotter than ever, thanks to a heel turn in late 2023 and a subsequent feud with CM Punk that really kicked into high gear after McIntyre started mocking Punk for injuring him during the Royal Rumble match. Punk would get revenge by attacking McIntyre following the latter's World Heavyweight Title victory at WrestleMania, allowing Damian Priest to cash in and take the title, before costing McIntyre another shot at the World Heavyweight Title the next night on "Raw."

Despite the success, it's not all sunshine and roses for McIntyre, as he is currently dealing with a hyperextended elbow. As a result, McIntyre will be taking off house shows for the foreseeable future, though he will continue to appear on WWE TV tapings.