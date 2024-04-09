Jey Uso Wins World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender's On WWE Raw Thanks To CM Punk

With Drew McIntyre set to right the wrong of CM Punk costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, poised for a Claymore Kick on a vulnerable "Main Event" Jey Uso to close out the main event Fatal Four-Way match on "WWE Raw," Punk showed up once again, grabbing a hold of McIntyre's foot just long enough for Uso to recover, hit a Superkick, a Spear, and finish McIntyre off with a Uso Splash.

"Big" Bronson Reed and Ricochet were the other two combatants in the No. 1 contender's match and for the finish, those two were nowhere to be found, with Ricochet having hit a 450 Splash off the top rope on Reed through the Spanish announce table on the outside. McIntyre set the stage for what looked like a win for him by hitting Uso with a Future Shock DDT — the same move that he credits for injuring Punk at the Royal Rumble — only to be thwarted for the second time in two days by his arch nemesis.

Uso will now get a crack at Priest for his title, although a date for that matchup was not yet announced. He has challenged for a world title four times previously in his career, losing twice in 2020 to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and a third time at SummerSlam 2023 in the Tribal Combat match that was so pivotal to The Bloodline story, as well as once for this very title to Seth Rollins in December 2023 on an episode of "Raw."

