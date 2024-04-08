WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/8 - WrestleMania Fallout, Commercial Free First Hour & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 8, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Aside from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce revealing that the first hour of the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40 will be commercial free, nothing else has officially been announced for tonight's show but there is sure to be much fallout from the two night Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes finished the story last night when he finally took the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. While the match was Bloodline Rules due to Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins losing a tag team match to Reigns and The Rock the night prior, Rhodes received some help in evening the odds against The Bloodline from Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso (who defeated his twin brother Jimmy Uso on Saturday), John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Rhodes wasn't the only Superstar who won a championship at the two night Premium Live Event, as Judgment Day's Damian Priest shocked the WWE Universe when he became World Heavyweight Champion last night. Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to become the new titleholder, landing a South of Heaven on Drew McIntyre just moments after McIntyre had dethroned the aforementioned Rollins. Priest's Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley also emerged victorious on Saturday after she retained her Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch.

GUNTHER had a history making reign as the longest Intercontinental Champion at 666 days. However, it came to an end on Saturday when Sami Zayn dethroned him to mark his fourth time as the titleholder, having two previous reigns in 2020 and a third one in 2022.

The "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championships were separated for the first time since May 2022 on Saturday when Awesome Truth won the former title, and A-Town Down Under won the latter title. The two teams both emerged victorious after climbing a ladder to win their respective titles to defeat New Day, New Catch Republic, #DIY, and the former titleholders Finn Balor and the aforementioned Priest in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as Triple H makes his way down to the ring.