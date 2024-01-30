Photo: WWE's Drew McIntyre Mocks CM Punk's Injury, Lost Shot At WrestleMania 2024

CM Punk's WrestleMania hopes went up in smoke this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble, where he suffered a torn triceps muscle in his right arm. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least four months, and no one appears to be happier about Punk's misfortune than Drew McIntyre, who caused Punk's injury while hitting him with a Future Shock DDT.

After rubbing salt into the wound last night when confronting Punk in the ring during "WWE Raw," McIntyre continued the mockery on X this morning. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of his head, superimposed onto the body of actor Grant Gustin, posing over a grave, which read "CM Punk's WrestleMania Main Event, 2024-2024."

While it wasn't confirmed that Punk would be in a main event match for WrestleMania 40 prior to this injury, it was expected by many that he would be challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on one of WrestleMania's two nights. Even after suffering the injury, Punk got close to securing a match with Rollins, or one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at the Royal Rumble, lasting till the end before being eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes.

Despite also being unsuccessful in the Rumble, injuring Punk serves as a feather in the cap for McIntyre, who hasn't been shy about calling out Punk ever since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series. It also opens up room for McIntyre to perhaps get one more shot against Rollins, after previously coming up short twice when challenging Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.