Drew McIntyre Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE, Reportedly For Significant Money

WWE finally got a deal done with Drew McIntyre, and not a moment too soon.

The news first broke on the Instagram page of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who posted a video of McIntyre being delivered a Scottish claymore sword to congratulate him for re-upping with WWE. The news was later confirmed by Fightful Select, who reported that McIntyre's contract would have expired within a month, but he and WWE were able to negotiate a "multi-year, big money deal." Fightful notes that more contracts are expected to be announced soon, many of which will also involve multiple years and significant sums.

McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017, briefly spending time in "WWE NXT" — and winning the NXT Championship — before jumping up to the main roster the following year. He would go on to reach heights he never had during his first run with the company, winning the 2020 Royal Rumble and defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 (an event that took place without fans in attendance thanks to COVID-19). Reports emerged in May 2023 that McIntyre was frustrated with lack of communication from WWE following the announcement of its merger with UFC, and that his contract was up in early 2024. The newly-formed TKO Group Holdings took its time re-signing him, only reaching out to him in March, but now it seems "The Scottish Psychopath" is with WWE for the long haul.

