Details On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status, Current Relationship With The Company

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Drew McIntyre's WWE status since WrestleMania 39, and a new update has emerged. Fightful Select reported on Saturday that McIntyre's contract is up in early 2024, however the former WWE Champion is currently not sure whether or not he will leave when that time comes. McIntyre has been working banged up for some time and wanted to make it through his WrestleMania match with GUNTHER and Sheamus before taking time off.

It's also being said that he was working on the possibility that it could have been his last WrestleMania as he's considering leaving WWE to explore his options elsewhere. If that were to happen, he would leave the door open for a future return to WWE. "The Scottish Warrior" has reportedly been frustrated with lack of communication lately and likes to be hands-on with his creative direction.

While currently absent from storylines, McIntyre was not privy to the fact that he would be drafted to "Raw" during the recent 2023 WWE Draft. Additionally, there have been pitches for turning McIntyre heel again, but those internally are expecting some pushback as he's apparently been adamant in the past about not making drastic creative changes unless it makes sense.

The report also noted that WWE talent are not currently sure how the Endeavor deal will affect contracts going forward despite the company approaching renewals differently in recent years. McIntyre has been under a WWE contract since returning to "NXT" in 2017 after a three-year run on the indie scene.