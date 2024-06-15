WWE Clash At The Castle 6/15/24 Live Results: Five Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the "Clash at the Castle" PLE at the OVO Hydro!

This is the second "Clash at the Castle" PLE. The first show was in 2022 and held in Cardiff, Wales. Last night's "SmackDown" emanated from the OVO Hydro.

Advertisement

Several Scottish wrestlers will be in action tonight. Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre are both looking to win singles gold. Niven is facing Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. McIntyre will try to defeat Damian Priest to become World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre will have a better chance at becoming champion with Judgment Day banned from ringside. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are on the hunt to bring home tag team gold. They are in a triple threat match against champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Chad Gable turned on Sami Zayn shortly after Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at "WrestleMania 40". The two have been feuding ever since. Gable has become more and more vindictive, often taking it out on members of the Alpha Academy. In order to receive this title match, Gable told Zayn his treatment of his students would continue unless he got the match.

Advertisement

A couple weeks ago on "SmackDown", AJ Styles recreated Mark Henry's faux retirement ceremony. The part of John Cena was played by Cody Rhodes. The whole thing was an elaborate setup for Styles to get a rematch. Rhodes defeated Styles at "Backlash" last month. Rhodes told Styles that he would have to make him quit. Thus, the Undisputed WWE Championship will be contested in an "I Quit" match. The two met on Friday night with Styles pointing out all the times that Rhodes has quit every promotion he's ever been in. Rhodes said he took a chance on himself every time and it led him to becoming the champion now.