WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Between Backlash in Lyon, France and King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE has been on a tear with premium live events held on the other side of the Atlantic. This Saturday, the company completes the trifecta with the second-ever Clash at the Castle, this time emanating from Glasgow, Scotland. As has become typical of "minor" main roster PLEs in "The Paul Levesque Era," only five matches have been announced for the show, but all five are for championships, with four of those being singles matches; additionally, two matches represent the continuation and possible culmination of multi-month storylines, while the other three all involve Scottish talent challenging for titles. The stakes are high, and the atmosphere at OVO Hydro is sure to be raucous.

Advertisement

After we went 4-1-1 just last weekend with "WWE NXT" Battleground, the collective Wrestling Inc. staff is currently sitting with a 2024 picks record of 59-6-3, with the three draws representing matches in which our staff was split down the middle. Unbelievably, there's yet another one of those matches on this card, totaling four over the past three PPV events/PLEs. That means these shows have been getting much harder to predict lately, which is a particularly welcome change for the WWE shows, many of which had been previously characterized by basically everyone knowing who was going to win basically every match. That said, we're not worried about our record. For one thing, approaching the halfway point of 2024, our picks (when we're able to come to a consensus) have been correct 91% of the time; for another thing, three of the five Clash at the Castle matches still seem pretty obvious. In short, read these predictions and (mostly) see the future.

Advertisement

With that, let's get to the picks!