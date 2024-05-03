Cody Rhodes Invokes Shared Bullet Club Status With AJ Styles Ahead Of WWE Backlash

Ahead of their battle at "WWE Backlash", Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles made an appearance at the Backlash Kickoff Show in France where "The American Nightmare" prompted Styles to engage with the "Too Sweet" Bullet Club salute, which "The Phenomenal One" would reject. Rhodes was referring to the fact that Styles is a former leader of the Bullet Club, while Rhodes is also a former member, and then found another WWE personality onstage that would reciprocate his "Too Sweet" in Michael Cole.

WWE's longtime lead commentator even received a "Michael Cole" chant from the fans in France after engaging in the moment with Rhodes. The clash between Rhodes and Styles at Backlash will be the first time the two have gone one on one in their illustrious careers. Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match, followed by a WrestleMania rematch against LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown," to earn the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Styles was also retained to Smackdown in the WWE Draft last Friday, therefore whether or not he's successful in capturing the championship against Rhodes, he will be staying on the blue brand going forward. This will be Rhodes' first title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, where he ended the "Tribal Chief's" 1,316 day reign. Styles' most recent title opportunity was at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he was unsuccessful in capturing the title in a fatal-four way match against Randy Orton, Knight, and Reigns. Rhodes and Styles will go face-to-face one last time ahead of their match on tonight's "SmackDown".

