AJ Styles Wins Wild Triple Threat On WWE SmackDown, Sets Up WrestleMania 40 Rematch

LA Knight and AJ Styles will have a WrestleMania 40 rematch next week on "WWE SmackDown" to determine which man will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight won a triple threat match against Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley at the beginning of the night on Friday, while Styles defeated Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in the main event to move on in the No. 1 contender's tournament.

Owens started off the main event hot, even hitting a cannonball to Styles into the ring barricade. When the show came back from break, Mysterio was in control and attempted to hit a 619 on Styles, but got caught. The match continued with many counters and pinfall attempts broken up between the three men.

Later, Owens hit a German Suplex on both Styles and Mysterio at the same time. Mysterio was able to get Owens out of the ring and connected with the 619 to Styles, before getting hit with a Stunner on the apron for his troubles. Owens attempted a Swanton Bomb onto Styles, but Styles got his knees up for the counter. Styles then attempted to go to the top rope, but Mysterio grabbed his leg and climbed up the turnbuckle to meet him. Styles, however, was able to hit Mysterio with a Styles Clash from the middle rope, onto Owens, still lying on the mat, and got the pin for the victory. Knight came out to get in Styles' face to talk trash to close the show. Knight defeated Styles in his WrestleMania debut over the weekend on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

