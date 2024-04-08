LA Knights Gets His Revenge On AJ Styles, Wins WWE WrestleMania Debut In Philadelphia

LA Knight pinned AJ Styles following a BFT to secure victory at Night 2 of WWE WresteMania 40. Knight arrived at WrestleMania in his custom "Slim Jim" branded car and entered to eruptive "YEAH!" chants, while Styles made a bee line for the ring complete with new entrance music. The match itself saw the pair exchange control throughout, with Styles looking to make use of his speed for quick flurries and Knight making use of a number of power moves to wear his opponent down.

Advertisement

It was Knight who picked up a noticeable knock during the match, however, selling the damage done to his leg after a period locked into Styles' Calf Killer. He would fight through, lifting the padding at ringside to reveal the under-laid tiles, looking to dump Styles onto them before being backdropped himself. The match concluded with a back-and-forth attempted finisher exchange. Styles went for a 450 splash, only for Knight to get his knees up. Styles went for Phenomenal Forearm, which Knight dodged. Styles himself then avoided BFT with a close roll-up, attempted a Styles Clash unsuccessfully, and missed one last Phenomenal Forearm to eat the winning BFT.

WrestleMania 40 was the first for LA Knight, who has now won his debut match at "The Show of Shows."

Advertisement