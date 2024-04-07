WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 Live Coverage (4/7) Rhodes Vs. Reigns, Seth Vs. Drew, Bayley Vs. Iyo, More
The second night of WrestleMania 40 has arrived. WWE fans are filling into Philadelphia, PA's Lincoln Financial Field after a full night of WrestleMania action which set the stage for tonight's finale.
In the main event, Cody Rhodes will have the deck stacked against him as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match, which essentially means there are no rules. What's more, Cody is nursing the physical toll of last night's marathon tag team match against Reigns and The Rock. The match did plenty of damage to Cody's tag partner, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will head into night two hobbled in his match against Drew McIntyre.
Also set for the big show, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title against her former Damage CTRL comrade, 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will have his hands full as he faces Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match. AJ Styles and LA Knight finally get their hands on each other after weeks of attacking each other at every opportunity. Plus a Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament.
WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to kick off at 7pm ET on Peacock.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
WrestleMania kicks off with various champions and challengers entering the building. A video package plays, welcoming fans to the show. McIntyre is shown backstage, hyping himself up. Seth Rollins is shown backstage, staring at his world title. The War & Treaty sing "God Bless America."
Stephanie McMahon comes out after the performance. McMahon speaks to the crowd about how special WrestleMania is, with WrestleMania 40 is the one she's most proud of as it's the first WrestleMania of the "Paul Levesque" era. She asks Philadelphia "Are You Ready?" and introduces Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Bagpipers play "Scotland The Brave" before McIntyre's entrance. Seth is accompanied by the Philadelphia Mummers, in a Carnivale/Mardi Gras themed entrance.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
This event is currently in progress. Refresh page for latest up-to-dare results.