WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 Live Coverage (4/7) Rhodes Vs. Reigns, Seth Vs. Drew, Bayley Vs. Iyo, More

The second night of WrestleMania 40 has arrived. WWE fans are filling into Philadelphia, PA's Lincoln Financial Field after a full night of WrestleMania action which set the stage for tonight's finale.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes will have the deck stacked against him as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match, which essentially means there are no rules. What's more, Cody is nursing the physical toll of last night's marathon tag team match against Reigns and The Rock. The match did plenty of damage to Cody's tag partner, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will head into night two hobbled in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Also set for the big show, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title against her former Damage CTRL comrade, 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will have his hands full as he faces Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match. AJ Styles and LA Knight finally get their hands on each other after weeks of attacking each other at every opportunity. Plus a Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to kick off at 7pm ET on Peacock.