WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday Live Coverage 4/6 - The Bloodline Vs. Rhodes & Rollins, Several Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday on April 6, 2024, coming to you live from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes tomorrow night in the co-main event of WrestleMania . Tonight, it will be determined whether or not it will be Bloodline Rules or if The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the bout when Reigns teams up with The Rock to go head-to-head with Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The issues between The Bloodline, Rhodes, and Rollins have boiled over throughout March, with the respective parties not being quiet about their disdain for one another.

The Rock and Reigns won't be the only members of The Bloodline in action tonight, as Jimmy Uso goes one-on-one with his twin brother, Jey Uso. The pre-existing tensions between Jimmy and Jey have only been exacerbated by their involvement in the issues between The Rock, Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins over the course of the past few weeks.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as titleholders Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend against New Day, New Catch Republic, #DIY, A-Town Down Under, and Awesome Truth in a Six-Pack Ladder Challenge. Over on "Raw", New Day, #DIY, and Awesome Truth defeated Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, and Indus Sher respectively to secure their spot in tonight's match. Meanwhile, on "SmackDown", New Catch Republic emerged victorious over Pretty Deadly in the semi-finals and Legado Del Fantasma in the finals of the ongoing qualifier tournament, and A-Town Down Under beat The OC in the sem-finals and The Street Profits in the finals.

Two other titles will be up for grabs tonight, as Becky Lynch challenges Rhea Ripely for the Women's World Championship. Tensions between the two women have been mounting for weeks, with Lynch blindsiding Ripley with a series of attacks after the Judgment Day member invoked the name of her daughter during a verbal exchange.

Having had several successful defenses throughout his time as titleholder, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, GUNTHER, will be putting his title on the line once again as he collides with Sami Zayn. Despite Zayn initially securing his spot in tonight's bout by winning a Gauntlet Match on March 11, GUNTHER has made it no secret that he doesn't see Zayn as a worthy adversary and has been playing mind games with him.

One night before their Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship against Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai will be facing Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. Cargill officially became a member of the "SmackDown" roster on March 29, and provided Belair and Naomi with a hand in fighting off Asuka, Sane, and Kai during a post match brawl later that night in the closing moments of the show.

LWO's Rey Mysterio will be joining forces with Andrade El Idolo to square off with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. While Dragon Lee was initially slated to team with Rey, he was not medically cleared after being blindsided with an attack backstage last night on "SmackDown". El Idolo then unexpectedly stepped up after he turned his back on Escobar and Dominik.