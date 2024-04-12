WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 4/12 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes & Bayley, Two Triple Threat Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan!

The WrestleMania fallout continues tonight, as Cody Rhodes makes his second appearance since dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Night Two of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Premium Live Event. Rhodes appeared on "WWE Raw" this past Monday to reflect on his journey to the title, but ultimately found himself involved in a confrontation with The Rock who promised Rhodes that he was coming for him upon his return to WWE.

Two Triple Threat matches are set tonight, when AJ Styles, LWO's Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens collide with one another, and The Pride's Bobby Lashley squares off with Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma and LA Knight. The two Superstars who emerge victorious will go head-to-head next week to determine who will get to have the first shot at the aforementioned Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Interestingly enough, while Styles and Knight may not be in the same match, they were opponents at WrestleMania as were Rey and Escobar in a tag team match.

Speaking of WrestleMania, Bayley dethroned her former Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY to become the WWE Women's Champion, having won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2024 to secure her spot in the match. Tonight, she will be sharing something on her mind with the WWE Universe.

Additionally, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton are all slated to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.