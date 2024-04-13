LA Knight Wins WWE SmackDown Triple Threat To Advance In No. 1 Contender's Tournament

LA Knight has scored another big victory following his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Knight defeated Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar to advance in the No. 1 contender's tournament for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight was able to come out victorious despite interference from Legado del Fantasma as well as the Street Profits. Knight will go on to face the winner of the second triple threat match on "SmackDown," which will pit Rey Mysterio against Styles, and Kevin Owens.

The three men were out of the ring almost immediately to start off the match. Coming back from commercial break, Lashley was completely in control of the match. After he was knocked out of the ring, Knight started to gain momentum, but was attacked by Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma and hit with a triple power bomb. Lashley got back in the ring to beat down Legado, but was overpowered. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins got involved, but Elektra Lopez attempted to distract Dawkins and was beat down by B-Fab for her troubles.

Dawkins flew out of the ring to take out Legado. Lashley hit a Flatliner on Escobar, but missed the spear and crashed into the ring post after his opponent got out of the way. With Lashley down, Knight hit a Blunt Force Trauma on Escobar and got the pin. Knight and the winner of the second triple threat match will meet to determine Rhodes' opponent on next week's episode of "SmackDown."

