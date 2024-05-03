WWE Backlash 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The only non-title match on the Backlash card is one that has got people very excited ,as WWE fans around the world will be able to see first-hand what former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga is truly made of. Tonga made his debut on the April 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he sided with Solo Sikoa in exiling Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Since then, Sikoa and Tonga have made Kevin Owens their latest target, but after growing reasonably fond of Owens thanks to his common hatred of Logan Paul in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton has stepped up to stop the latest incarnation of WWE's most dominant stable.

It's fair to say that all four of these men need a win, Sikoa in particular. The former "NXT" North American Champion hasn't had a televised win in WWE since he beat John Cena at Crown Jewel, a match that took place six months ago. Tonga doubtless wants to make a good first impression and start his WWE career off on the right foot, and a win over two former world champions like Owens and Orton would help massively, but the team known as R-KO will be looking to bounce back after failing to dethrone Paul at WrestleMania 40.

The Bloodline should win this. Both Owens and Orton can afford losses given their status in WWE, and having Tonga lose in his first televised match with the company makes absolutely no sense. That's not to say it hasn't happened before, because it has, but combining how fierce he and Sikoa have looked since Tonga's debut, and the fact that The Bloodline aren't afraid to use some underhanded tactics to get the win (which would protect Owens and Orton in the process), it looks like Sikoa and Tonga will be leaving France with the win — but on this card, it's one of the only matches that's even in doubt, as "only" 93% of WINC staffers made The Bloodline their selection.

Written by Sam Palmer