WWE Backlash 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
They said it would never happen. They said it couldn't be done! But on May 4, WWE travels to Lyon for the first-ever premium live event to take place in France, and the five-match card is — somehow — even more predictable than February's Elimination Chamber show. That's if you ask the Wrestling Inc. staff, that is, who have never marched in lockstep to the extent that we are this weekend. Could WWE throw us some curveballs? Sure, it's possible. But if the first international Backlash in company history doesn't go exactly the way we lay it out here, we would be exceptionally surprised.
As always, saying the Backlash card is predictable isn't the same thing as saying it's bad. Some of the best wrestling shows of all time have been predictable. But this about who the WINC staff picked to win, and there is very little deviation from the mean — and you should trust us, we have a pretty stellar record with these columns so far.
With that having been said, on to the picks!
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (100%)
Asuka and Kairi Sane have been superlative champions, carrying the women's tag division with grace and gusto, setting a shining example for what a workhorse team can do in this new era of WWE programming, and not a soul in the Wrestling Inc. staff thinks they have a snowball's chance in hell against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Here at WINC, we unanimously believe it's Cargill and Belair's time to take up the flame through the warm spring and summer months.
The inclusion of Cargill alone would likely mean success at the coming PPV, as the former AEW TBS Champion has been given monumental praise since signing with the company and hasn't lost since her debut in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. In the recent WWE Draft, Cargill was a #2 overall pick, and commentary threw every compliment one could throw at a talent, calling Cargill "generational" (despite her WWE career consisting of seven matches, only four of which have been televised). Cargill is a made woman, and it' not a matter of if she will hold WWE gold, but when.
She also has a powerful ally on her side in the form of Belair, who is one of the most successful WWE recruits of the past decade, full stop. Belair is every bit the generational talent WWE claims Cargill is, and with both women's world title scenes somewhat cramped at the moment, she desperately needs something to do. Both Belair and Cargill felt almost wasted in their WrestleMania 40 six-woman tag match, as both seem built for a bigger showcase, and as quickly as possible. The Wrestling Inc. staff seems certain that Backlash: France will be that showcase.
Written by Ross Berman
Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga: Solo & Tama (93%)
The only non-title match on the Backlash card is one that has got people very excited ,as WWE fans around the world will be able to see first-hand what former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga is truly made of. Tonga made his debut on the April 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he sided with Solo Sikoa in exiling Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Since then, Sikoa and Tonga have made Kevin Owens their latest target, but after growing reasonably fond of Owens thanks to his common hatred of Logan Paul in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton has stepped up to stop the latest incarnation of WWE's most dominant stable.
It's fair to say that all four of these men need a win, Sikoa in particular. The former "NXT" North American Champion hasn't had a televised win in WWE since he beat John Cena at Crown Jewel, a match that took place six months ago. Tonga doubtless wants to make a good first impression and start his WWE career off on the right foot, and a win over two former world champions like Owens and Orton would help massively, but the team known as R-KO will be looking to bounce back after failing to dethrone Paul at WrestleMania 40.
The Bloodline should win this. Both Owens and Orton can afford losses given their status in WWE, and having Tonga lose in his first televised match with the company makes absolutely no sense. That's not to say it hasn't happened before, because it has, but combining how fierce he and Sikoa have looked since Tonga's debut, and the fact that The Bloodline aren't afraid to use some underhanded tactics to get the win (which would protect Owens and Orton in the process), it looks like Sikoa and Tonga will be leaving France with the win — but on this card, it's one of the only matches that's even in doubt, as "only" 93% of WINC staffers made The Bloodline their selection.
Written by Sam Palmer
WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (93%)
Bayley just captured the WWE Women's Championship last month at WWE WrestleMania 40, and it seems the vast majority of the Wrestling Inc. staff believes it's far too early for the former Damage CTRL member to drop the title. She's had just one televised title defense, a match against Naomi that ended in a no contest; there's so much left on the table for Bayley's current run, especially with the recent WWE Draft creating some new potential matchups for the champion.
There are dangers involved, of course, as the match is a triple threat, meaning Bayley could lose the title without even getting pinned. This remains a possibility, as the company seems quite high on Tiffany Stratton — hence "only" 93% of the WINC staff agreeing on Bayley. However, there are ways to continue building Stratton without giving her a world championship months after joining the main roster, and a strong showing in a match with Bayley and Naomi would do a lot for the performer, even if she doesn't come away with the gold.
It feels too early for the recent "NXT" call-up, and while Naomi would make an excellent champion, Bayley needs a little more time in the sun before the title changes hands. On top of that, the "WWE SmackDown" women's division will certainly benefit from the leadership of Bayley while adjusting to some of the changes coming out of the draft.
Written by Nick Miller
World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (100%)
Coming off his successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest is now tasked with defending his newly-won WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. For this occasion, Priest will be pitted against "Main Event" Jey Uso, who defeated three other "WWE Raw" stars to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash. Uso previously challenged for this title in December 2023, but ultimately fell short, and according to Wrestling Inc. staff, he seems positioned to do so once again.
While Uso is undeniably the crowd favorite here, the timing of this title match appears to be leaning more in favor of the heelish Priest. Since the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was introduced last year, Seth Rollins (the inaugural titleholder) was dedicated to reshaping the perception of this title, which has been frequently labeled as a consolation prize or participation trophy. As such, Rollins elevated his game in an effort to mold the World Heavyweight Championship as a prestigious workhorse title. After a 316-day, five-dozen-title defense run, it's fair to say that Rollins accomplished his goal. Back-to-back short title reigns, however, can easily threaten that.
Priest's WrestleMania 40 cash-in is particularly significant given that, just minutes before, Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. Rather than celebrating his title win in private, though, McIntyre lingered at ringside to gloat in front of his arch-nemesis CM Punk. This move eventually provoked Punk to strike back in physical form by beating McIntyre with his arm brace, and thus, provided an opening for Priest to capitalize. In total, McIntyre's reign spanned 5 minutes and 46 seconds. By the time of Backlash, Priest's reign will reach a more respectable, but still rather short, 27 days.
Aside from keeping the legacy of the World Heavyweight Championship intact, a successful title defense from Priest will also further establish him as a legitimate player in WWE, especially when top figures like Punk and Rollins are now sidelined with injuries. With all of this in mind, it makes sense that 100% of Wrestling Inc. staff believe Damian Priest will walk out of WWE Backlash with the World Heavyweight Championship still strapped around his waist.
Written by Ella Jay
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (100%)
Cody Rhodes finished the story at WrestleMania 40, and every single one of us who cast our predictions for Backlash here at WINC believe the Undisputed WWE Championship isn't leaving the waist of "The American Nightmare" anytime soon. Rhodes will take on AJ Styles in the first title defense of his reign, in a feud that 100% of us believe doesn't really have any heat behind it. Styles won the chance after defeating Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," then moving on to defeating LA Knight in a WrestleMania rematch the following week.
The Georgia boys signed the contract for their match in a segment on "SmackDown" after the champion returned from the post-WrestleMania European tour. They shook hands to end the contract signing with no physicality. After Rhodes defeated a newly-called up Carmelo Hayes in the main event that night, they shook hands again in the middle of the ring again after Styles appeared to seemingly try and intimate Rhodes. The pair will go face-to-face once again on the go-home episode of "SmackDown" on Friday, after not getting physical once prior to their Backlash match.
With the big hoorah that Rhodes received following ending Roman Reigns' historic reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it's highly unlikely — to the point we think it impossible — that Styles comes out the victor in this match. Between the fan support and the continuation of the "story," having just written a new chapter, 100% of us believe Rhodes already has his first title defense at Backlash in the bag, and will move on to either King & Queen of the ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, or Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, as Undisputed WWE Champion.
Written by Daisy Ruth