Jade Cargill Scores Pinfall In WWE WrestleMania Debut Alongside Bianca Belair & Naomi

Jade Cargill scored the pinfall to win her WWE WrestleMania debut on Night 1 in Philadelphia. Cargill entered the "Show of Shows" alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi, all seemingly donning "X-Men" inspired gear, for a battle with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. The match was evenly contested at the beginning, then devolved into a brawl until Belair, Cargill, and Naomi asserted their dominance.

Advertisement

Kai and The Kabuki Warriors attempted to snatch the win through various underhanded tactics, but that proved to be their undoing. Asuka inadvertently blew her mist into Kairi Sane's eyes, providing the opening for Cargill to land Jaded and get the win.

Cargill wrestled her first match since entering the Royal Rumble in January; Naomi had similarly re-debuted in the Rumble after a stint away from the company. WWE commentary also made mention of Naomi's women's tag title reign alongside Sasha Banks, otherwise known as Mercedes Mone in AEW. Saturday's victory could have its own title implications considering Kairi Sane and Asuka are the reigning women's tag team champions.