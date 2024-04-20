AJ Styles Pins LA Knight, Will Challenge Cody Rhodes At Backlash

AJ Styles got the victory over LA Knight in a WrestleMania 40 rematch to open Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Styles will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash on May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. Both men earned the shot to become number one contender after winning their respective triple threat matches on last week's "SmackDown."

The men locked up to start off the match, with Knight getting Styles into the corner first thing. Knight got Styles out of the ring numerous times, bouncing his face off the announce desk and even sliding from back inside the ring to send Styles into the desk a second time with a kick. Knight was able to hit a superplex, but Styles kicked out.

"The Megastar" dodged a Phenomenal Forearm and hit a powerslam, followed by a big elbow, but Styles was able to dodge the Blunt Force Trauma. Styles got the upper hand by poking Knight in the eye and then hitting the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory. With the win, Styles and Knight are now 1-1, with the former getting the upper hand and the shot at the title at the upcoming premium live event. It will be Rhodes' first defense since winning the championship from Roman Reigns and finishing the story at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

