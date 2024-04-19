WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (4/19) Women's Title, LA Vs. AJ, Tag Title Contender Match, More
It's Friday, you know what that means. Wait, wrong company. Anyway, Friday is here and that means another edition of "WWE SmackDown." WWE is in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA tonight, and there is plenty of action on deck.
There will likely be answers after last week's shocking debut of former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, who helped Solo Sikoa forcibly expel Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Tama said the assault was at the order of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and WWE promises another chapter in that twisting, turning saga.
Also, AJ Styles will face LA Knight in a WrestleMania rematch, this time with a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on the line. Another Number One Contender's Match will take place, as The Street Profits, The New Catch Republic, Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and Angel, and The Authors of Pain will tangle to determine who will get the next shot at WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.
WWE Women's Champion Bayley will be in action, defending her title against former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Naomi. The match will be Naomi's first title challenge since returning to the company at the Royal Rumble in January.
"WWE SmackDown" is set to air at 8 pm ET on Fox.
Number One Contender Match
The show kicks off in the lobby of the arena, fans are rowdy. Bayley enters the arena with her title. Naomi enters the arena with a rolling suitcase and a loud outfit. Inside the arena, fans are pumped up. LA Knight makes his entrance.
Undisputed WWE Championship Number One Contender Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
They stare each other down to start. They lock up. Knight gets Styles into the corner. They are separated and AJ gets in a cheap shot. Styles locks in a headlock but Knight finds his way out. Knight goes back and forth against the ropes and dodges a dropkick. Knight drops Styles and tosses him out of the ring. Knight bounces Styles's head off the announce desk repeatedly. Styles is down, Knight plays to the crowd. Knight gets Styles back in the ring and Styles comes back with a gunshot. Knight counters and dumps Styles back to ringside. Knight hits a vicious sliding knee out of the ring as we head to commercial.
Back from commercial and Knight is throwing fists at Styles. Styles ducks a lariat and both men take each other out with a dual crossbody. Both men struggle to their feet. They trade blows, staggering each other back and forth. Knight gets momentum and Styles halts it with a throat thrust. Styles unloads a flurry of offense but Knight comes back and pummels him in the corner. Knight hits a huge running knee in the corner. Knight gets Styles on the top rope. Knight gets knocked off but leaps back to the top rope and hits a Superplex for a nearfall.
Styles counters a suplex. Styles hits a Moonsault DDT for a nearfall. A number of counters and Styles rolls up Knight for a nearfall. Styles hits a Pele Kick. Styles hits a forearm. Knight ducks a Phenomenal Forearm and hits a Powerslam. Knight hits a standing elbow drop. Knight signals for Blunt Force Trauma but Styles retreats to the apron. Styles snaps Knight on the top rope. He hits another forearm. Styles hits a Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall.
WINNER AND NUMBER ONE CONTENDER RO THE UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP: AJ Styles
Show is currently in progress. Refresh page for latest results.