WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (4/19) Women's Title, LA Vs. AJ, Tag Title Contender Match, More

It's Friday, you know what that means. Wait, wrong company. Anyway, Friday is here and that means another edition of "WWE SmackDown." WWE is in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA tonight, and there is plenty of action on deck.

Advertisement

There will likely be answers after last week's shocking debut of former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, who helped Solo Sikoa forcibly expel Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Tama said the assault was at the order of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and WWE promises another chapter in that twisting, turning saga.

Also, AJ Styles will face LA Knight in a WrestleMania rematch, this time with a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on the line. Another Number One Contender's Match will take place, as The Street Profits, The New Catch Republic, Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and Angel, and The Authors of Pain will tangle to determine who will get the next shot at WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Advertisement

WWE Women's Champion Bayley will be in action, defending her title against former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Naomi. The match will be Naomi's first title challenge since returning to the company at the Royal Rumble in January.

"WWE SmackDown" is set to air at 8 pm ET on Fox.