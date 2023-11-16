WWE Confirms International Venue For Backlash 2024

WWE has announced that next year's WWE Backlash will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. It will be the first time a premium live event has been held in the European country. Additionally, "WWE SmackDown" will take place at the LDLC Arena the night before Backlash, marking the first time the blue brand show has been broadcast from France.

The news comes after the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion announced that Germany will host their first WWE premium live event, Bash in Berlin, next August. It had previously been reported that WWE had earmarked Paris, France, which will be hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics, for Backlash next year.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote, "Another historic first for WWE in 2024 with #WWEBacklash France... LIVE from @LDLC_Arena in Lyon-Decines on May 4. @WWEFrance."

WWE's currently announced PLE schedule for 2024 will see WWE Royal Rumble take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, WWE Elimination Chamber emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6, WWE WrestleMania 40 broadcast from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7, WWE Backlash France take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on May 4, and WWE Bash in Berlin emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on August 31.