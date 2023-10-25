Backstage Report Details WWE Targeting Another European Market For A 2024 PLE

WWE's quest for global domination took a big step forward this morning with the announcement of next year's Bash In Berlin premium live event set for Germany. But if you think that's it for WWE's expansion in taking its product further around the globe for some of its marquee events, you don't know WWE. More are on tap.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been looking at Paris, France for something soon. "The City of Light," in fact, may be targeted for Backlash in 2024 — with some internal schedules already having the French capital earmarked for the show to take place sometime in the spring — typically after WrestleMania. Details are a little murky as to where such a show would be held. However, the Paris La Défense Arena, which sits just outside of Paris in the suburb of Nanterre, would be a good educated guess. The venue's capacity sits around 40,000 attendees as the largest indoor arena in Europe.

WWE has been on a trend in recent history of expanding its premium live event calendar beyond the confines of the continental United States. Clash At The Castle, Elimination Chamber, Backlash, and Money In The Bank — in addition to the Crown Jewel cards in Saudi Arabia — have all been financial successes for WWE, while engaging non-American audiences with wrestling now right at their doorstep. Next year's Elimination Chamber is already slated for Australia, and with WWE now making more inroads into Europe, the days of WWE regularly just holding its premiere events in the U.S. look to be a thing of the past.