Seth Rollins Wants To Bring Prestige To The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has faced many tough opponents inside the ring, but his latest challenge might be the toughest to date — and it's not Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Instead, it's establishing the new World Heavyweight Championship as a sought-after prize in WWE. With some early sentiment that the fresh title lacks legitimacy and is a consolation prize to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rollins is hellbent on bringing prestige to it and truly making it matter.

"Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster," Rollins told Complex. "There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at that glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time, and there was a need for a second title," he continued. "I grew up watching guys like Triple H, like Bret Hart, like Shawn Michaels, like Ric Flair ... they took the title to every different city, every different territory (if you were Ric Flair), and they defended it and that's how the title built prestige. For me to follow in their footsteps," Rollins added, "I don't want to do what Roman's doing. I ain't trying to be Roman, I'm trying to be the only thing I know how to be –- and that's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins."

Rollins certainly isn't the first WWE Superstar tasked with the tough assignment of being the first holder of a new title. Triple H and Finn Balor faced similar uphill climbs. However, Rollins has already turned away such opponents as Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Balor once before, as he works to cement the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw."