Seth Rollins Gets Candid About His WWE World Heavyweight Title & Roman Reigns

"I think because I'm in a position on the show where I'm featured fairly prominently, it really helps now that we have a title that's there every Monday where people feel like they've got something to aspire to," Rollins continued. "As opposed to before, when there was just one champion on a part-time schedule, it was really difficult for performers to come up with where they wanted to go next. There was no end game for them, and that can create a little bit of mundaneness, I guess."

After more prompting from Satin, Rollins continued, explaining that he understands that his title may be seen as secondary.

"I'm under no illusions that this title is the same as Roman's title," he said. "That title has been around and has so much equity put into it over the last few years. It means a lot. You saw how evident it was, even at Money in the Bank when he got pinned for the first time in over two and a half years. You can't just come in and pretend that this title is that important. No one's gonna buy that crap. The way that I always saw champions that I looked up to and that I aspired to be were champions who took the title to every territory or every town and defended it, and over time, people believed that it was a big deal."