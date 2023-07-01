Cody Rhodes Says Winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship Wouldn't Finish The Story

"Finish the story" has been the phrase trailing Cody Rhodes since his return and victory at the Royal Rumble in January. Although Rhodes went on to lose to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the phrase has persisted. When the World Heavyweight Championship was unveiled recently, many thought it would be unwise for Rhodes to win that particular WWE title. At the post-Money in the Bank press conference, Rhodes addressed the title and its place in "the story."

"I don't want to be a downer, but no. Now, winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, 'Monday Night Raw.' [It] absolutely matters; it is important," Rhodes said adding, "What Seth [Rollins] is doing with it is a special thing, and [what] you're going to see is that title will mean far more in five minutes, and then in 10 minutes. Every second it gains equity. But finishing the story was always, always, about the title that my dad didn't get."

The oft-remembered fact since Rhodes returned to WWE is that his late, great father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never won WWE's top prize. Although Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a title his father did hold, for Rhodes it's about bringing home that one accomplishment his father never did.

"You'll probably hear some news about my documentary at some point soon, finally 'cause these people have been filming me for gosh knows how long and it's covered a lot in there as far as that's what the story was," he said adding, "He really did hold it, and he held it in the Garden. It ate me up that he never got it. So that's finishing the story. The World Heavyweight Championship is a whole-nother story. It is. And again, [it's] very special — the main title on 'Monday Night Raw.' I don't look down on it in any way."