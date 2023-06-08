Mick Foley Believes Everyone Has Taken This WWE Star For Granted

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is at the top of his wrestling game. With raucous crowd receptions and a new championship belt around his waist, it's hard to deny that "The Visionary" is on a very hot run. But before this run came about, Rollins wasn't positioned as one of WWE's premier stars.

In a recent episode of "Foley is Pod," wrestling legend Mick Foley said that the pro wrestling community had come to take Rollins for granted.

"I think we had really come to take him for granted. A phenomenal worker. I think last year — I don't even know if Seth was in my top five. But this attention to character has been a slow build," Foley said. "I remember there were people thinking it was the most embarrassing thing in wrestling and I was like, 'He's on to something, and he's trying. He's sinking his teeth into it.' It was just so much fun to see him evolve and just take to it."