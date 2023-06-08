Mick Foley Believes Everyone Has Taken This WWE Star For Granted
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is at the top of his wrestling game. With raucous crowd receptions and a new championship belt around his waist, it's hard to deny that "The Visionary" is on a very hot run. But before this run came about, Rollins wasn't positioned as one of WWE's premier stars.
In a recent episode of "Foley is Pod," wrestling legend Mick Foley said that the pro wrestling community had come to take Rollins for granted.
"I think we had really come to take him for granted. A phenomenal worker. I think last year — I don't even know if Seth was in my top five. But this attention to character has been a slow build," Foley said. "I remember there were people thinking it was the most embarrassing thing in wrestling and I was like, 'He's on to something, and he's trying. He's sinking his teeth into it.' It was just so much fun to see him evolve and just take to it."
Comparisons to Edge
Seth Rollins' last run at the top of the card came in 2019 when he was Universal Champion. His impressive 2019 began with him winning the men's Royal Rumble match and later defeating Brock Lesnar twice in the same year.
However, things soured for Rollins during a feud with Bray Wyatt in the latter half of the year. But, through some stark character reinvention, Rollins is once again receiving the adulation of the fans, in spite of the often over-the-top nature of his current on-screen persona.
Foley sees similarities between Rollins' current character to that of a WWE Hall of Famer.
"He reminds me of Edge. At the peak of Edge's character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto. It didn't matter how silly it was, he was going to make the very most out of it," he said. "In the beginning, the new Seth Rollins seemed to be a little silly, and he just kept going with it, believing it. I don't watch wrestling nearly as much as I used to, but I watch it enough to know that this guy is at a point where it's the perfect marriage of in-ring talent and character."
Why not Cody?
Seth Rollins is firmly in position as the world champion on "WWE Raw," but there are other stars on the red brand that could have been seen as equally deserving of being the show's top champion.
With both world titles having been held by Roman Reigns for over a year prior to the introduction of the World Heavyweight title, it's not that far-fetched to think there are members of the roster that have fallen through the cracks through the year. While some could see Cody Rhodes as one of those stars, Foley thinks that Rhodes is better off right now in his ongoing feud with Brock Lesnar.
"I think it's important that the title not go to Cody, because I think what Cody's going through in this series with Brock Lesnar is giving him the credentials," he said. "There will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserves it."
