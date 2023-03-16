Seth Rollins' Title Win Opened WWE WrestleMania 35 So Brock Lesnar Could Leave Early

Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants. We hear that all the time. Well in 2019, writer Dave Schilling — who in the past has appeared on Bleacher Report, The Guardian, VICE, and Grantland — briefly spent time as a member of the WWE Creative Team. He was even around for WrestleMania 35, but on Wednesday he began live-tweeting the event because he had never watched it previously.

That brings us back to Lesnar, who that night dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins to open the show. According to Schilling himself, though, that match was not supposed to open the show. As it happens, "The Beast Incarnate" had other plans.

"Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early," Schilling tweeted. The writer also noted that this change meant pushing the Intercontinental Championship Match to that spot instead, much to Finn Balor's and Bobby Lashley's detriment, he suggested.

While the Universal Championship match only officially lasted two-and-a-half minutes, that's because Lesnar spent several minutes beating Rollins down beforehand with various suplexes. He even put "The Visionary" through the top of the announcer's table before the contest got underway. Several suplexes later, and as he was being set up for an F-5, Rollins shoved Lesnar into the referee, temporarily knocking the official out of the ring. That allowed him to hit Brock with a low blow and connect with a trifecta of stomps before picking up the victory.