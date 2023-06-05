Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title On Raw, Next Challenger Emerges

Seth Rollins turned aside the first opponent for his newly-won WWE World Heavyweight Championship and quickly found himself face-to-face with his next potential challenger.

Rollins defended his gold against Damian Priest in the main event of Monday night's "Raw." The episode opened with the two men meeting in the ring and Priest, standing alongside his Judgment Day cohort Finn Balor, promising his stablemates would not be ringside during the title match.

However, while Priest did make his entrance alone, Balor eventually got involved in the match. He snuck through the crowd to attack Rollins at ringside. That led to a near-fall for Priest, but the advantage was short-lived as Rollins quickly retaliated with The Stomp to secure the pinfall victory. Priest acted surprised to see Balor get involved as he asked, "Why are you here?" before the match's decisive moment.

The closing moments of "Raw" saw Balor return to the ring for a staredown with Rollins in a clear tease of the next title challenger that "The Visionary" must overcome if he wishes to continue his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

For their part, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley remained backstage throughout the main event of "Raw," after confronting Cody Rhodes earlier in the show.