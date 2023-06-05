WWE Raw Live Coverage (06/05) - World Heavyweight Title Match, Money In The Bank Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on June 5, 2023, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in televised action as he faces Damian Priest. Priest was the one to answer the call after Rollins issued an open challenge on Twitter last Friday. While Rollins and his tag team partner AJ Styles ultimately got the better of Priest and his fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor last week, it remains to be seen if the outcome will be the same tonight.

Two more entrants in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match will be determined tonight, as Becky Lynch collides with Sonya Deville while Zoey Stark goes one-on-one with Natalya. The winners will join Zelina Vega to earn the opportunity to receive a contract for a Women's Championship match of their choosing at any time or place.

"Miz TV" will be making its return tonight, as Cody Rhodes sits down with The Miz. Rhodes called out longtime rival Brock Lesnar on last week's edition of "Raw" as a means of determining who the better man is once and for all. Both men currently have a victory over one another under their belt, with Rhodes earning a victory over Lesnar at WWE Backlash while Lesnar picked up a win at WWE Night of Champions.