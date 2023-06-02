Damian Priest Getting First Shot At Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title

The Judgment Day will be looking to add more gold to their stable when Damian Priest challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Monday night on "Raw."

Friday afternoon, Rollins issued an open challenge for his newly-won championship, tweeting "My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown.....in November 2021?!?? Let's change that."

It was then announced later that night on "SmackDown" that Priest had answered the call. This will be the first title defense for "The Visionary" after defeating A.J. Styles at Night of Champions to win WWE's newest prize.

