WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (06/02) - Money In The Bank Qualifier Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 2, 2023, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently surpassed 1,000 days as Universal Champion, and tonight, he will be hosting a celebration for the occasion. The dynamics in The Bloodline will be interesting, as tensions between Reigns and The Usos boiled over last week at Night of Champions 2023 after Jimmy Uso hit Reigns with a pair of superkicks, ultimately costing himself and Sikoa the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Two more qualifier matches for the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches on July 1 in London, England, as LA Knight is set to take on Montez Ford of The Street Profits while Zelina Vega collides with Lacey Evans. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura both secured their spots in the men's match after defeating The Miz and Bronson Reed this past Monday on "WWE Raw".