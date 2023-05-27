WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Live Coverage (5/27): Five Title Matches, Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Night of Champions 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

WWE presents Night of Champions 2023 from the Jeddah Super Dome from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Seven matches are scheduled for this evening's premium live event, including Cody Rhodes taking on Brock Lesnar in a Backlash rematch — "The American Nightmare" picked up the win earlier this month after turning Lesnar's Kimura Lock into a pin. A World Heavyweight Champion will also be crowned tonight when AJ Styles takes on Seth "Freakin" Rollins, while Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley will look to extend her reign as "SmackDown" Women's Champion against Natalya, GUNTHER defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali, and Asuka is penciled in to challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship. And lastly, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to go one-on-one with Becky Lynch.

Announced card

* Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

* Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the "Raw" Women's Championship

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Our live coverage will begin at 1 pm EST