As noted earlier, WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins spoke extensively about his infamous 2019 Hell in a Cell Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

Rollins told Austin that he was “ready to strangle Vince McMahon” when he came through the curtain after that Hell in a Cell match, which was met with a lot of criticism from fans.

“I put a positive spin on it now that I can look back at it a year and a half later, but at the time — I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon,” Rollins said. “I’m not kidding you. I’m not kidding you, TJ Willson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince’s eyes — you know where he sits in that chair over there [in Gorilla] — I look at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other and he walked out.”

Later on Sunday, Wyatt noticed Rollins’ comments on Twitter and wrote the following:

Wait until you hear my reaction.

Interestingly, Wyatt also tweeted a picture of him, the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan facing The Usos and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) in a Six-Man Tag Team steel cage match.

Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Friday, Oct. 29, a week before AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 6. Despite Wyatt not becoming a free agent until later next month, there have been rumors of making his AEW debut on the Sept. 29 edition of Dynamite, which will be held in Rochester, NY, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee.

