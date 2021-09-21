The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As we’ve noted, Full Gear was originally planned for Saturday, November 6 in St. Louis, but the date was changed to Saturday, November 13 due to the big UFC 268 pay-per-view taking place on November 6. AEW President Tony Khan indicated during post-All Out media scrum that St. Louis would no longer be the location, and Minneapolis had been rumored.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Minneapolis is the current internal plan for the new Full Gear location. There is no word yet on what venue will be used.

On a related note, many AEW talents were scheduled to appear at The Big Event convention in New York on November 13 before Full Gear was moved to that date. Word now is that AEW worked and went “above & beyond” to make the situation right to the promoters of the convention, and AEW talent scheduled will now be appearing at The Big Event the following day, Sunday, November 14.

There's no word yet on matches planned for Full Gear.

