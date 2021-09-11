It’s been reported that Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was expected to start with AEW soon, but that still has not been confirmed. In an update, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that if Wyatt signs with AEW, the talk is that he would make his debut on the September 29 edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be held in Rochester, New York. Rochester is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee.

This possible date for Wyatt’s AEW debut is interesting as it was believed that he is under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would expire on Friday, October 29, a week before AEW Full Gear on November 6, and one month after the Rochester Dynamite. It’s not known if Wyatt was under some other non-compete instead of the standard 90-day clause.

The Observer noted that Wyatt has apparently had talks with Impact as well and will likely end up there if he does not debut on the September 29th Dynamite or shortly thereafter.

If Wyatt ends up with Impact, he could debut at the October 23 Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Las Vegas, if he’s under some other WWE non-compete instead of the standard 90-day clause.

AEW seems to be the likely destination for Wyatt. It was reported last month that a feeling among AEW higher-ups was that he would be signing with the company as soon as he was able to, while at the same time it was reported that Impact officials were “really after” Wyatt and wanted to sign him.

WWE released Wyatt on Saturday, July 31. He had been with the company since 2009, and left a one-time WWE Champion, a two-time WWE Universal Champion, a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

