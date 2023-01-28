Cody Rhodes Wins The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

The betting odds were not wrong as Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, after eliminating GUNTHER last.

Rhodes made his WWE return as the number #30 entrant and eliminated not only GUNTHER, but also Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, and Logan Paul.

Rhodes had been away from the ring since June 2022 after injuring himself just days before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. "The American Nightmare" wrestled the match despite the gruesome injury and won it, and a few days later, on June 9, underwent surgery.

After leaving AEW, Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to Seth Rollins. He won his WWE comeback match and defeated Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash. Before WrestleMania 38, he was last in a WWE ring in 2016.

As noted, Rhodes revealed on the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw" that he was going to be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. If current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retains against Kevin Owens tonight, fans could witness Rhodes vs. Reigns for the world title at WrestleMania 39. This year's WrestleMania event will be taking place in Los Angeles, California at the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 2.

The women's Rumble match is scheduled for later tonight, and according to the betting odds, Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the match. As stated before, the betting odds were right about Rhodes winning tonight.

Ongoing live coverage of tonight's Royal Rumble is available here.