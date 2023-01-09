WWE WrestleMania 39 Sets All-Time Record

The road to WWE WrestleMania officially kicks off with the Royal Rumble premium live event, but major news regarding WWE's "Show of Shows" is already emerging. It was announced earlier today that WrestleMania 39, scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, has already broken the all-time WrestleMania gate record. This is unprecedented news, especially considering how the card for WrestleMania 39 hasn't even started to be announced. The previous record was held by 2016's WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which generated $17.3 million, although WWE didn't reveal what the new record is.

This is yet another positive financial sign for WWE, after several recent events outperformed all previous ticket sales from former years, including the upcoming Royal Rumble, November's Survivor Series: WarGames, and October's Extreme Rules. WWE also produced the highest-grossing U.K. event in company history in September 2022 when they put on Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which was the first WWE stadium show in the country in three decades. Impressive ticket sales for their weekly "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" shows have also become more common as we head into WrestleMania season, with "20 markets" outperforming last year.

As is now standard, WrestleMania 39 will simultaneously steam on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. It's been rumored for years that The Rock will return to face his real-life cousin, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With this edition of WrestleMania in Rock's familiar stomping grounds of Hollywood, many believe it's the perfect setting for his comeback.