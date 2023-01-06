WWE Royal Rumble Poster Hints At The Rock's Return

WWE has dropped a not-so-subtle hint about The Rock's potential involvement in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the photo below, the poster for the January 29 premium live event includes a ton of lighting bolts in the background, which several fans believe could be a sign of The Great One's comeback to the squared circle. Among The Rock's many nicknames is "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment."

The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying 😍⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Bs3FOK2w6F — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 6, 2023

For what it's worth, The Rock currently has the third shortest odds to win the annual men's battle royal, followed only by Cody Rhodes (6/5) and Sami Zayn (5/2). Rhodes – the odds-on favorite to main event WrestleMania 39 – is also prominently featured in the Royal Rumble 2022 poster, which could also be perceived as a sign of his own comeback from pectoral surgery. With the Royal Rumble poster hinting at The Rock's return, it remains to be seen if oddsmakers begin to feel more optimistic about The Brahma Bull's chances to headline The Showcase of Immortals.

The Rock was rumored to be backstage for the last "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 in Tampa, Florida, where other greats such as John Cena, Dave Batista and Ric Flair were in attendance.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has long been earmarked as the main event of WrestleMania 39, with a recent report from The Wrestling Observer suggesting that "the ball is in The Rock's court" as it pertains to the blockbuster match taking place. The report added that the plans for the event are "not set in stone" and WWE management is still pondering various options.