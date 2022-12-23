The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status

With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock taking on Reigns is still being talked about, despite the match not being set in stone. The report states that there is no main event for WrestleMania officially locked in, but if Rock does make it to WrestleMania 39 and puts aside his busy Hollywood schedule, he will be taking on Reigns. Furthermore, the ball is seemingly in Rock's court, with his official decision being needed prior to the Royal Rumble, since his return would likely affect the booking of that event.

There has been discussion in the past of The Rock potentially returning to WWE and winning the Royal Rumble — meaning that if Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion come WrestleMania, he would be able to challenge him for the titles "The Tribal Chief" has held for over 800 days. On one of the latest episodes of "Young Rock" — a TV show about The Rock's life — there was an Easter egg, as on The Rock's mantle in an office was the Universal Championship, signifying that he won the title. This was not the first time Rock versus Reigns had been teased on "Young Rock" either.