Booker T Comments On Speculation The Rock May Win WWE Royal Rumble

Rumors and speculation have emerged regarding The Rock possibly showing up and winning the Royal Rumble match in January — a decision that may be polarizing considering it's unlikely he would stick around following WrestleMania. If The Rock did win the Royal Rumble match, he would go on to WrestleMania to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by his cousin, Roman Reigns. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current "NXT" commentator Booker T recently weighed in on the subject.

"It's real simple," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I got the biggest star in Hollywood, if not, top five; if he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania, d*****, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he's got time off, he knows what the money is, you know, we're going to pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be."

However, Booker added that he doesn't think Rock being in the Royal Rumble match is the besy way to get to Rock-Reigns at WrestleMania. "I don't think that's the way The Rock finds his way into that match with Roman," Booker said. "For me, I would not have Rock in the Rumble at all. It's just not a place for him to be at."

The Rock has won the Royal Rumble match once, in 2000. Brock Lesnar holds the record for most years between Royal Rumble match victories at 19.

