WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock

As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Past speculation saw "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes penciled in as a potential WrestleMania opponent for Reigns, but it would appear that a certain family member of "The Tribal Chief" still remains first in line if he wants the spot. Hope for a main event between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest show of the year has risen amidst reports that such a bout was the company's original WrestleMania plan; it's only been further fueled by recent comments made by Johnson and the champion Reigns on the matter.

Rumors have The Rock possibly headed to the WWE's first stop on their "Road To WrestleMania" as discussions are ongoing to have the "Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" enter the Royal Rumble and win, setting up the natural progression to a title shot at Wrestlemania, which the Rumble winner receives. Describing it as "the perfect scenario" for the company, WON revealed one internal idea for The Rock is to enter the Rumble at No. 30 before emerging victorious as a "pie-in-the-sky" surprise.

Barring the always busy schedule of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — as he takes on more and more projects in Hollywood — WWE is reportedly open to finding an alternative route to get to the Reigns vs. Rock destination; for Johnson, this would "likely [be] his last match at Mania" and, if possible, he "wanted it in Los Angeles if he could do it."