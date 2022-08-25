Roman Reigns On Whether He'll Take On The Rock At WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania has been a pipe dream for many for some time now. With "The People's Champion" having yet to grace the WWE universe with his presence ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the potential match at next year's WrestleMania is still up in the air.

The jabs mostly have been coming from the WWE side of things, with Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman speaking on the match a few times, but fans haven't heard much out of The Rock, besides a tease for the match on an episode of his television series "Young Rock." Since a recent report from the Wrestling Observer clarified that there are no guarantees Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania in April, Reigns spoke on the matter, providing an update on if he thinks the match will happen.

"Update is Dwayne is dropping it with his own projects," Reigns said during an interview with the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast. "It's got to be pretty good, it's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking."