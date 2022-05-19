The dream match of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania has been teased for years now, with 2023’s WrestleMania 39 as the latest target event. But nobody knows exactly when — or if — the match will actually take place. Reign’s special counsel, Paul Heyman, recently discussed the matter with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

“It’s up to Dwayne Johnson,” Heyman said. “If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed, and humiliated, and smashed in front of the entire world against Roman Reigns, he’s welcome to step in against the Tribal Chief … Imagine the box office that could be driven by Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in which you get to see the Tribal Chief smash The Rock.”

The Rock himself has joined in on the speculation, adding a subtle but intentional nod to a potential match between the two family members — Johnson is linked to the legendary Anoa’i family, of which Reigns is a member, through his adopted grandfather, Peter Maivia — on an episode of his television show “Young Rock.” Heyman acknowledged the rumors, but suggested that further conjecture is pointless for the time being.

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns,” Heyman said “It’s masturbatory fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on it. Then I know it’s real. And until then, it’s just fantasy. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson’s to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of … a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.”

