The dream bout between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Legend The Rock was teased on Tuesday night’s episode of Young Rock on NBC.

The episode was once again set in 1996 as a young Dwayne Johnson begins training under his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. At one point, Johnson is seen watching the 1996 Royal Rumble alongside his parents, grandmother, The Iron Shiek and The Wild Samoans. This is followed by a young child jumping into the lap of Afa and Sika, just as WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna prepares to enter the Rumble match. The child then tries to get somebody in his family to hit him with a Samoan Drop, but doesn’t get the desired response.

The young Tribal Chief then points to the camera and yells, “Acknowledge Me!”

Johnson, who is narrating the story in the year 2032, then points out that the kid’s name is Joe [Anoa’i]. An infographic, as seen below, then pops on the screen listing out all of Reigns’ accomplishments in the WWE.

Thereafter, a young Reigns tries to put Rock in a headlock, saying, “Come on Dewey, let’s wrestle!”

In response, Johnson responds: “No, the world is not ready. A match that big can happen only at WrestleMania.”

The potential Rock vs. Reigns bout was also heavily teased on the WWE Evil episode based on The Tribal Chief earlier this week. You can watch a clip of the same below.

As noted earlier, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the current working idea to main event next year’s WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Oh so they been long term booking Roman Reigns Vs The Rock for almost 30 years 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IL90wPt0lb — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 13, 2022

#YoungRock paying tribute to the Tribal Chief and starting the build to The Rock Vs Roman Reigns at #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/4O0MAg8Oi2 — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) April 13, 2022

They teased Roman Reigns vs. The Rock on #WWEEvil pic.twitter.com/BxMkX7co8N — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 13, 2022

The Roman Reigns WWE Evil episode ended with a heavy tease for Roman Vs. The Rock. I know that's the plan, and I'd love to see it happen. But The Rock's a busy man… — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) April 11, 2022

