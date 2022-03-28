The Rock facing Roman Reigns is the current working idea to main event WrestleMania 39 next year, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It is believed that The Rock himself wants to do the match, and people in the company know that. However, this one is not etched in stone or guaranteed at this point.

The company has been planning for this to happen for several months. So far nothing has changed in that aspect. However, WWE is well aware that things could end up being altered. The situation is out of their hands at the moment, purely because of The Rock’s busy schedule.

The WWE legend has a very busy movie career, alongside many other projects that he takes on. Next year he will also be trying to revive the XFL brand, which is set to take up more of his time.

The last time The Rock competed in a match was back at WrestleMania 32, in 2016. He appeared for a brief encounter with Erick Rowan, defeating him in just six seconds. Meanwhile this year Roman will headline WrestleMania 38 in a winner takes all match with Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns previously spoke with Keyshawn, JWill & Max about the possibility of facing the People’s Champion. The current Universal Champion made it clear that if The Rock ever does come back, he will be the one to wrestle him.

“I don’t think I necessarily have to say much,” Reigns said. “I think that body of work and that competitive nature that we all have within WWE. Or anybody who has ever stepped foot in a WWE ring. It’s just a battle to be on top of the mountain. It’s the ultimate alpha male showcasing who is going to be the big shark in the tank.

“I think with everything that I’ve done, with where I’ve pushed this persona, and the character work, and my claim, my rightful claim at the head of this table. Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off against.”

