Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this morning to comment on the new partnership between The XFL & NFL. The move’s being touted as a moment of innovation for the game of football.

The Rock’s been open about his desire to craft a legacy. Nothing says crafting a legacy more than partnering with the largest football league in the country.

After leading a group that purchased the XFL in August 2020, the league is finally launching next year. However, it will now return with a game-changing “petri dish” type of agreement with the NFL.

The Rock tweeted, “Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football. As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be to the players.”

The tweet comes after fellow XFL owner Dany Garcia made it clear this wouldn’t become a “developmental” league situation. The plan remains for the XFL to be a top-level football league with a spring season schedule. The partnership between the XFL and NFL will also experiment with, “proposed rules, test new equipment, and develop prospective officials and coaches.”

In addition to innovation in the game of football, there are plans to create opportunities off the field as well, which The Rock teased in the video included with his tweet. As of yet, there’s no word as to what those opportunities might include. However, The Rock says the XFL is, “just getting started,” so stay tuned!

