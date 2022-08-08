Between playing Black Adam and buying the XFL, it feels like it’s been a long time since Dwayne Johnson was The Rock. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that the Great One will return for one more massive main event at WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer discussed the idea of The Rock returning for WrestleMania, specifically in the wake of Karrion Kross possibly being added to the Clash at The Castle main event. “The original idea was [Rock and Roman in a title match.] I can tell you that 100%.” Meltzer said, “Now, will they change it?”

According to Meltzer, who also broached the idea of taking one of WWE’s world titles off of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania, the potential of The Rock being in the main event of either night of WrestleMania seems to be dwindling.

“I don’t think there’s any guarantees that it’s Rock,” Meltzer said. “Rock’s got a lot of commitments, the XFL is gonna be going on.”

The third iteration of the XFL is set to begin their season on February 18th of next year. Meltzer’s co-host, Bryan Alvarez ,noted that The Rock could show up on WWE programming to promote the XFL as part of the build to a possible match with Reigns, noting that Johnson wouldn’t just parachute into the feud right before WrestleMania. Meltzer remained skeptical, however.

“If his show is renewed he might need to film the show,” Meltzer said referring to Rock’s NBCUniversal hit “Young Rock,” and also noting the DC Films star’s increasingly busy movie schedule.

“I think he wants to do it, but it’s extenuating circumstances,” Meltzer continued. “They asked him to do the Emmys but he didn’t have time … God knows how busy that guy is … I don’t think he’s gonna go in the match unless he has adequate time to have a match. I don’t think he wants to do it at all if he won’t be performing at a high level.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts