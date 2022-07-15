Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a busy man these days, and nothing says “busy” like having to turn down the Emmys. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Johnson said he was asked earlier this year if he’d like to host the Emmy Awards alongside comedian Kevin Hart, but the actor, wrestler, producer, and entrepreneur simply couldn’t fit the demands of hosting a major televised award show into his calendar.

“”It was just schedule,” Johnson told ET Online. “I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing.”

It makes sense that Johnson’s schedule couldn’t accommodate. The Rock is the “master of ceremonies” for this year’s annual “Shark Week” event on Discovery, has already appeared in advertisements for the week of shark-centric programming, and likely had a lot of recording to do for whatever bumper segments are planned for the event. Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions is also helping produce this year’s season of “Shark Tank.”

After “Shark Week,” Johnson will have a brief break before the press tour for his upcoming DC/Warner Bros. film “Black Adam.” The Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 12th, which falls during that break, but if Johnson’s acting and hosting duties weren’t keeping him busy enough, he’s is also running a tequila company and is now co-owner of the XFL, which plans on having their draft for the 2023 season in November of this year.

For wrestling fans, The Rock’s ever-growing schedule makes one wonder what his availability will be for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The match between the former WWE Champion and his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has been a long teased for the show of shows, with a reference to it even popping up in an episode of Young Rock, but Johnson was infamously absent from WWE’s celebration of 25 years of The Rock’s WWE debut back in November, and there’s been no word on whether he has any interest in setting foot in the squared circle one more time.

